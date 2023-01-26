Sparks Police have arrested a man they say drove off after a traffic stop that led to a hit-&-run crash.
Police say 35-year-old Shaun Garlick drove off after a traffic stop eventually crashing into a parked car.
Police say he was captured and then booked into the Washoe County Jail on $11,000 bond on Wednesday.
"As we have said before, suspects who elude officers endanger our community and we take cases such as this very seriously. We are proud of our patrol officers who worked to locate Garlick and make our community safer," police said in a Facebook post.