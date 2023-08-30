Authorities say a man is facing 20+ charges after he allegedly sold drugs to students at Incline Village High School.
Detectives with the Regional Narcotics Unit began an investigation into 20-year-old Ramon Navarro in May 2023, pursuant to several non-fatal drug overdoses of students at Incline Village High School. Through the course of the investigation, Navarro was identified as the individual selling various illicit drugs to teenagers, including the victims of the overdoses, in Incline Village.
Additionally, authorities say Navarro delivered and sold cocaine and suspected fentanyl pills to an undercover detective on two separate occasions.
On July 27, 2023, they say Navarro was caught and arrested attempting to sell cocaine and methamphetamine to undercover RNU Detectives in the parking lot of Incline High School.
Navarro has been charged with: Sales of a Controlled Substance (6 counts), Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Sell (6 counts), Possession of a Controlled Substance less than 14 grams (8 counts), Possession of a Controlled Substance 14-28 grams (1 count) and Selling/Offering a Controlled Substance on the grounds of a school (1 count).
(Washoe County Sheriff's Office contributed to this report.)