The Nevada County Sheriff's Office says they arrested a man who was allegedly in possession of suspected stolen mail, identification cards, medical benefits cards, checks, counterfeit bills and counterfeiting equipment.
In the early morning hours of Friday, January 27, deputies were dispatched to the 15000 block of Names Drive for a report from a local resident reporting a subject hiding in the bushes.
Deputies responded to the area and conducted an extensive area check but were unable to locate the subject.
Deputies were directed to a green SUV that was parked in the area and described as not belonging to any of the nearby residents.
Upon further investigation the vehicle was determined to be registered to a subject who was on Post Release Community Supervision (PRCS) out of Solano County.
Deputies remained in the area due to recent reports of mail thefts and an attempted robbery that occurred at the Alta Sierra Gas Station two days earlier.
After a couple of hours, deputies observed a subject return to the vehicle and drive away. The vehicle was stopped for vehicle code violations and the driver was detained based on his PRCS terms.
During the investigation numerous items of suspected stolen mail, identification cards, medical benefits cards, checks, counterfeit bills and counterfeiting equipment were located.
42-year-old David Sirizzotti was arrested and booked into the Wayne Brown Correctional Facility for possession of stolen property, mail theft, counterfeiting, driving on a suspended license and a violation of his PRCS.
At this time, investigators are still looking into any connection between Mr. Sirizzotti and other crimes in the immediate area. Anybody with information is encouraged to contact the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office at (530) 265-1471.
(Nevada County Sheriff's Office)