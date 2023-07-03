A Sparks man was sentenced to nearly 30 years in prison after pleading guilty to several charges after an hours-long standoff in Sun Valley last fall.
The Washoe County District Attorney's Office says 38-year-old Gustavo Mariscal-Garcia will be eligible for parole after serving nine years.
The Washoe DA's Office says he broke into his ex-girlfriend's home and threatened her and her mother with a machete. Prosecutors say he grabbed the mother by her hair while she tried to run away, cut her leg and hand with the knife.
Authorities say the daughter eventually talked Mariscal-Garcia into taking the mother to the hospital if they promised not to tell police. Once they got back home, the victims convinced him to leave and that's when they returned to the hospital and Washoe County Sheriff's Office deputies were called.
The regional SWAT team responded to the Mariscal-Garcia's home where a standoff occurred. The DA's office say he climbed onto the roof and then jumped down to run away and hit two officers with a piece of metal fencing. Deputies then tazed him.
Mariscal-Garcia was sentenced on Residential Burglary While in Possession of a Deadly Weapon, Battery with Use of a Deadly Weapon, and Resisting a Public Officer with Use of a Deadly Weapon.