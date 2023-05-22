Lyon County closed Miller Lane from US 95A to Aiazzi Lane near Yerington on Monday, May 22, 2023 beginning at 3:00pm due to flooding in the area.
The Lyon County Road Department will not open it back up until the water recedes and it is safe to drive which may be several weeks or months.
As Miller Lane is commonly used as an alternate route to US 95A, drivers are advised to proceed on the primary route through the City of Yerington.
Do not drive beyond road closed signs.
For the latest state highway conditions, visit www.nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.
For more information on recent flooding, visit the 2023 Flood Information page of the Lyon County website.
(Lyon County contributed to this report.)