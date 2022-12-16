Fifth graders at Seeliger Elementary School got into the spirit of the holiday a little bit early with a special visit from Miss Carson City Brianna Cross who helped the students write holiday letters for the elderly in the Carson City community.
The school visit on Monday, Dec. 12, incorporated students from Ms. Robin Kato’s and Ms. Lindsey Blei’s fifth grade classes. The writing activity has been a big part of Cross’s platform project and will engage with all fifth graders among the six elementary schools in the Carson City School District in the weeks leading up to Christmas break.
“This is a simple and easy way of spreading Christmas Cheer to senior citizens living in Carson City who may not have families this holiday season,” Cross said.
The students enjoyed the writing activity, especially with the extra help from Miss Carson City. Cross was able to take time to instruct the students on various topics, prompts or subjects of interest for the students. She encouraged them to provide visuals and/or drawings in their letters and helped the students edit spelling and grammar.
In addition to helping fifth graders write letters to the elderly, Miss Carson City also focuses much of her time raising public awareness of community resources available for addiction recovery. Cross will be advocating at the state legislature this next session for additional resources for those in need.
“I just want to help get people off the street and back on their feet,” she said of her addition recovery efforts.
(Carson City School District)