UPDATE: Teofila Valdez has been located and is reunited with her family.
Sparks Police thank the public for their help.
The Sparks Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a 62-year-old woman who has dementia.
Teofila Valdez and was last seen at approximately 6 pm walking away from her home in the 1000 block of Rock Blvd.
Valdez was wearing a blue shirt and blue jeans carrying a black garbage bag with her when she left.
She is 5’1” tall and weighs approximately 180 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Sparks Police Department at 775-353-2231 or Secret Witness at to 775-322-4900