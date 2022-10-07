The USDA Forest Service Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit (LTBMU) has begun the annual process of closing recreational facilities around the Lake Tahoe Basin for the winter season. Seasonal closures apply to many National Forest recreation sites including beaches, campgrounds, picnic areas and forest roads.
Campgrounds, picnic areas, and beach facilities on National Forest lands managed by Tahoe Recreation, a division of Vista Recreation (formerly California Land Management) will close at the end of the day on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022. Inspiration Point is scheduled to close on Nov. 30.
The Taylor Creek Visitor Center closes on Monday, Oct. 24; the Tallac Historic Site Museum closed on Monday, Oct. 3; and the Pope House tours ended in mid-Sep. Please be aware that bears may be highly active in the Highway 89 corridor during this time of year. Always keep your distance from bears, leave food and other scented items at home and stay on the trails.
For public safety and resource protection, forest roads generally begin closing in mid-November.
For specific closing dates, consult the LTBMU Motor Vehicle Use Maps.
Although facilities close for the winter season, National Forest grounds and lake access remain open year-round. During winter months, services such as water, restrooms and trash collection are not available. When accessing these areas in the winter, be sure to pack out your garbage and everything you bring in and use, park legally and do not block closed gates