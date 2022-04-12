The Nevada Department of Corrections says it will resume approved-physical-contact visits and will suspend most other COVID-19 protocols related to visitation.
Visitors will still be medically screened upon entering. All other provisions will be suspended, including:
* Use of masks, unless elected to be worn by individual
* Social distancing
* Barriers between participants
* Sanitation measures beyond those previously required
“The health and safety of our staff and offenders is of paramount importance to the Nevada Department of Corrections,” said Deputy Director of Operations William Gittere. “As we have seen the number of COVID-19 cases reduce dramatically, we no longer deem necessary strict precautions. We know offenders and their friends and families have waited a very long time to hug one another.”
The Department will maintain all infection-control equipment, and procedures are subject to change depending on infection rates.
(Nevada Department of Corrections)