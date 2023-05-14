This weekend’s major construction was anticipated to keep southbound I-580 reduced to one lane (Villanova Drive to Moana Lane) through 5am Monday, May 15 as NDOT crews removed and replaced sections of the aging interstate surface.
But construction crews were able to reopen southbound I-580 to three lanes of traffic at 2pm today - 15 hours ahead of schedule.
In total, 117,230 square feet of aging concrete was removed and replaced with 6,400 tons of new asphalt paving.
Original story from May 5:
Drivers are advised to plan alternate routes as southbound I-580 is reduced to two lanes in central Reno this weekend as part of a continuing Nevada Department of Transportation project to resurface the interstate and improve bridges.
- Beginning at 10 p.m. Friday, May 5 through 4 a.m. Monday, May 8, southbound I-580 will be reduced to two lanes from Villanova Drive to Moana Lane.
- The southbound I-580 off ramp to the Reno-Tahoe International Airport will be closed through 4 a.m. on Friday, May 12. A nearby detour is available via Plumb Lane.
- Drivers are advised to plan alternate routes and avoid the area. Motorists who must travel this section of I-580 should plan for extensive travel delays and are reminded to drive safely and attentively through the work zone.
- The next marathon construction weekend will take place the weekend of May 12, when southbound I-580 will be reduced to one lane.
- The road work schedule is subject to change based on weather.
Drivers have seen lane reductions on southbound I-580 since mid April as crews resurface individual lanes of aging southbound interstate.
By May 8, an estimated 1,100 tons of new roadway surface will have been placed to resurface this section of southbound interstate.
Four additional ‘marathon’ construction weekends are planned through the summer for resurfacing of other lanes. Each major construction weekend allows crews to condense approximately one and half months of resurfacing construction into one weekend of work, while providing a smoother and longer-lasting pavement. Weekend hours also help avoid additional travel impacts to weekday commute hour traffic.
LANE/RAMP CLOSURES – CONTINUING THROUGH WINTER 2023
Through winter 2023, drivers will also see the following intermittent lane reductions and overnight ramp closures on both directions of I-580 from south of Moana Lane (Peckham Lane) to Mill Street.
- Lanes will be reduced to three lanes on I-580 between Moana Lane and Mill Street 24/7. Only southbound lanes will be reduced through late May, followed by northbound lanes being reduced to three lanes from late May through mid-summer 2023.
- Lanes will be further reduced to between one and/or two lanes on I-580 between Moana Lane and Mill Street between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. nightly Sunday evenings through Friday mornings.
- Individual interstate ramps will periodically be closed between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. nightly Sunday evenings to Friday mornings as resurfacing takes place in front of each ramp. Only one consecutive ramp will be closed at a time, with nearby marked detours available.
- Speed limits will be reduced to 55mph, 24/7.
Many sections of the interstate surface are more than 40 years of age. The project will resurface approximately two and a half miles of I-580 from Peckham Lane to Mill Street.
Age-related cracking of the concrete interstate surface will first be removed or filled in some areas, and a new asphalt surface placed for a smoother and safer drive.
Certain segments of pavement between Mill Street and Villanova Drive were replaced or widened as part of previous road previous projects, and will not be replaced as part of the current reconstruction.
Bridge deck and maintenance improvements will also be made on the bridge viaduct structure carrying I-580 over the Regional Transportation Commission bus facilities between Plumb Lane and Villanova Drive, as well as on northbound I-580 bridges at Second and Fourth streets and Kietzke Lane.
In total, nearly 33,500 tons of asphalt will be used to provide a safer, smoother interstate surface for the as many as 170,000 drivers who travel the busy stretch of interstate daily. The asphalt paving will provide an adaptable interstate surface to easily align with future phases of Reno spaghetti bowl renovations.
Additional state highway information is available at dot.nv.gov or by calling (775) 888-7000.
(Nevada Department of Transportation)