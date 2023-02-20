The Nevada Department of Transportation is inviting the public to gather information and provide feedback on upcoming widening and improvements to U.S. 395 in the North Valleys during a virtual public information meeting held Feb. 21- March 7.
The virtual public information meeting will be available Feb. 21-March 7 by logging onto 395NorthValleys.com. Those interested can view details and schedule of the proposed highway improvements, as well as submit comments.
Comments can be made before 5p.m. March 7 through the website, by e-mail at rvrooman@dot.nv.gov, or via mail to Bob Vrooman, NDOT project manager, 1263 South Stewart Street, Carson City, NV., 89712.
Those needing accommodations to access the meeting information can contact NDOT Public Involvement Specialist Cassie Mlynarek at (702) 232-5288 or cmlynarek@dot.nv.gov.
The U.S. 395 project includes:
• Add additional lane to southbound U.S. 395 between north McCarran Boulevard and Golden Valley Road. This new lane will be constructed in the median of the southbound freeway.
• Construct additional merge (auxiliary) lanes between each freeway ramp in both directions of U.S. 395 between north McCarran Boulevard and Golden Valley Road.
• Construct a “braided” freeway ramp along northbound U.S. 395 between the Panther Valley on-ramp and Golden Valley Road for safer, smoother traffic flow, similar to southbound I-580 ramps at Mill and Second streets.
• Repave both directions of U.S. 395 between north McCarran Boulevard and Golden Valley Road.
• Construction of five new sound walls, retaining walls, and aesthetic elements highlighting the gateway to the City of Reno and roadside ground treatments such as native plantings and rock.
Project construction is anticipated to begin in late summer 2023 and complete in 2025.
Community members can anticipate intermittent lane closures and up to 30-minute travel delays, as well as ramp closures, on U.S. 395 between Golden Valley Road and north McCarran Boulevard during construction.
Traffic volumes on the highway have increased 28 percent from 64,000 in 2011 to 82,500 vehicles per day in 2021. The improvements will enhance traffic mobility and safety on the heavily-traveled corridor.
In future years, NDOT plans an additional phase of improvements which will widen, repave, and improve neighboring sections of U.S. 395 between Golden Valley Road and Stead Boulevard.
Additional state highway information is available at dot.nv.gov or by calling (775) 888-7000