As the federal fiscal year ends, the Nevada Department of Transportation is announcing that state transportation contracts approved over the past federal fiscal year are supporting 9,099 construction, engineering and other jobs.
An estimated 9,099 jobs are being supported for one year by the highway contracts and agreements reviewed as part of monthly state transportation board meetings held October 2021 through September 2022.
To date, Nevada state transportation projects specifically utilizing Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act funding are projected to support 7,646 jobs.
It is estimated that every $1 invested in public transportation projects can generate between $2 and $6 in local economic activity.
The projects also help provide a safe and connected transportation system for the state. Examples of the state transportation improvements approved over the past year include:
- Replacement of the Interstate 15/Tropicana Avenue interchange structure to widen and lengthen the Tropicana Avenue bridge over I-15.
- Repave and install ADA sidewalk improvements on two miles of U.S. 50 in Fallon.
- Resurface 27 miles of U.S. 95 near the Amargosa Valley area in Nye County, including widened lanes and improved drainage and stormwater facilities
- Widen I-15 from Speedway Boulevard to Garnet interchanges, including truck parking, enhanced interchange lighting, and more.
- Construct shared-use path on State Route 317 near Caliente and along State Route 447 in Wadsworth, including roadway surface, drainage, ramp and pedestrian crossing improvements.
- Install traffic signal, detention basin and other improvements at U.S. 50 and Warrior Way on Lake Tahoe’s east shore.
- Repave approximately 16 miles of U.S. 95 south of Goldfield (in Nye and Esmeralda counties), including construction of a northbound passing lane.
- Repave approximately 12 miles of I-80 between Winnemucca and the Golconda interchange in Humboldt County, including drainage improvements.
- Repave approximately 12 miles of U.S. 6 between the Nevada-California state line and State Route 360 in Mineral County, including truck parking improvements.
- Install flashing pedestrian crossing signal at State Route 225 and Terminal Way (Mountain City Highway) in Elko.
- Resurface and reconstruct sections of pavement on State Route 160 in Pahrump, including pedestrian detectable warning surface retrofits on certain pedestrian ramps.
- Install landscape, stormwater and aesthetic improvements at three I-80 interchanges in Battle Mountain to enhance stormwater drainage, support native plant life and reduce dust
- Upgrade multi-use path on U.S. 50 in eastern Carson City for enhanced mobility
NDOT contracts are thoroughly reviewed against NDOT engineering estimates and include disadvantaged business enterprise participation goals.
Council of Economic Advisers formulas were used to estimate the number of direct, indirect and induced jobs.