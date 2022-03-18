The Nevada baseball team fell behind early and could not rally dropping the first game of a three-game series at Fresno State 6-2 on Friday.
The Pack falls to 8-7 overall and 4-2 in the Mountain West Conference with the loss and Fresno State improves to 8-10 overall and 2-2 in the conference with the win. The Pack managed just two runs on six hits in the opener of a three-game series at Fresno State.
How it Happened
Fresno State grabbed a 5-0 lead with three runs in the bottom of the first and two runs in the bottom of the second and never looked back.
Nevada scored a run in the top of third inning to break the scoreless drought with a hit-by-pitch for Pat Caulfield in a bases loaded situation to score a run and cut the deficit to 5-1 through three innings.
Fresno State added a run in the top of the fifth on a solo home run by Tommy Hopfe giving the Bulldogs a 6-1 advantage.
The Pack scored one more run in the top of the sixth when Dario Gomez singled to center and Joshua Zamora scored, after he doubled with two outs. It was the lone hit of the game for Gomez and one of two RBI (Caulfield), to cut the deficit to four, 6-2. That’s as close as the Wolf Pack would get falling by that score.
Tyler Bosetti recorded a 1-for-4 night, Jacob Stinson went 1-for-3, Caulfield went 0-for-2 but extended his on-base streak to 15 with two hit-by-pitches and drove in one run. Zamora finished 1-for-4 with one run scored and one RBI. Landon Wallace went 1-for-4 and Ryan Jackson finished 1-for-3 with one run scored.
Cam Walty (L, 1-2) was saddled with the loss after tossing 5.2 innings and allowing six earned runs with three walks and five strikeouts. Jacob Gebb was solid in relief, delivering 2.1 scoreless innings with two walks and one hit.
Up Next
The Pack looks to bounce back and get back in the series with the second game at Fresno State scheduled for a 6:05 p.m. first pitch on Saturday, Mar. 18.