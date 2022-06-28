On Tuesday, the Nevada Cannabis Compliance Board (CCB) voted unanimously to approve regulations surrounding the licensing and operation of cannabis consumption lounges.
The months long process of promulgating these regulations included 15 public meetings and workshops between the CCB and the Cannabis Advisory Commission (CAC).
The CAC and its subcommittees researched topics regarding public health, public safety, and social equity as it relates to consumption lounges prior to submitting its recommendations to the CCB last year.
In addition to outlining the licensing and operation of consumption lounges, regulations approved today lay the groundwork for greater inclusion within Nevada’s cannabis industry.
All applicants must submit a diversity plan, summarizing actionable steps and goals for meaningful inclusion. Additionally, half of the independent consumption lounge licenses in the initial round must be awarded to social equity applicants.
Prior to an open licensing period, the CCB plans to roll out tools and resources including worksheets, video tutorials and live webinars in order to ensure interested parties have access to the same information and are able to successfully submit an application.
The CCB expects to open the first licensing round for consumption lounges in the Fall, allowing for the first consumption lounges to open as early as the end of the year.