The National Association of State Workforce Agencies (NASWA) honored the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR) with the prestigious Data Insights and Innovations Award at the 2023 Winter Policy Forum in Washington, D.C., presented by the Workforce and Labor Market Information Committee. This award is bestowed upon a state demonstrating excellence and innovation in the area of labor market information.
Nevada DETR received the award for its Use of R in Producing Labor Market Information, led by Chief Economist David Schmidt, that developed reproducible, automated reports from publicly available data in a format that can be shared with other states. This initiative improved comparisons between state and national data and increased efficiency in data analysis, allowing more work to be done with existing funding. Finally, the bureau's chief economist has been actively sharing this work and advocating for collaboration among states to improve the speed and quality of labor market information analysis. This innovation has helped DETR's Research & Analysis Bureau improve the speed, quality, and reproducibility of its labor market analysis.
“As states cope with dwindling resources to conduct and publicly distribute labor market data analysis, innovative practices are crucial for states to retain the ability to produce high-quality labor market analytical tools," said Scott B. Sanders, President & CEO of NASWA. “These innovations are vital for economic and workforce development stakeholders to have the capability to make educated decisions that keep our economy and labor market thriving.”
“With so many excellent projects nominated from across the country, it’s an honor to have been selected to receive this award again. This award reflects the dedication our team has shown in changing how they work to deliver the best information possible to Nevadans,” said DETR Chief Economist David Schmidt.
DETR also received the prestigious Pinnacle Award for Business Development which is bestowed upon a state demonstrating excellence and innovation in the area of employer engagement.
Nevada DETR received the award for its EmployNV Business Hub, the first American Job Center in Nevada specifically designed to meet the needs of employers. Nationally, this is the first time these resources were embedded within a chamber of commerce, placing workforce resources where employers already visit. Because of the early success and significant impact for businesses, five additional hubs have opened in Nevada, strategically located within libraries and city halls. Within a short time, the business hubs have become a critical resource for businesses where employment and training services from the public workforce development system can be easily accessed. The business hubs feature WIOA Title I, III and IV, Small Business Administration staff, and local financial institutions. The streamlined services are in one location, under one unified brand.
“The EmployNV Business Hub concept implemented by Nevada provides a huge boost for businesses within the state,” said NASWA President & CEO Scott B. Sanders. “As employers struggle to find talented employees in the current labor market, it is essential they have all the tools needed to help their companies grow and thrive. This innovation provides those tools.”