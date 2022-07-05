Nevada Donor Network recently hosted a 2022 Donate Life Transplant Games flag signing ceremony celebrating their local Team Nevada Transplant Games athlete JoAnne Gipson on June 28, 2022.
The flag signing ceremony was held at Legacy Hall on the University of Nevada, Reno's (UNR) campus with UNR cheerleaders as well as mascots, Alfie and Luna.
Gipson, who is a living kidney donor, will compete in the 2022 Donate Life Transplant Games July 29 – August 3, 2022, in San Diego, CA.
Every two years the Transplant Games of America gathers thousands of transplant recipients, living donors, donor families, individuals on the waiting list, caregivers, transplant professionals, supporters and spectators for the world’s largest celebration of life.
At the Transplant Games, recipients are given the chance to show the world that having a transplant is a second chance at a full, productive, and inspiring life as well as display to their donor families what their gift means to them.
Officials say this is an opportunity to spread awareness about organ, eye and tissue donation and how it can impact individuals who received a lifesaving gift, celebrate the success of transplantation and increase registration in Nevada; it also shows support for more than 100,000 Americans currently waiting for a second chance at life on the organ transplant waiting list, nearly 600 of whom live right here in Nevada.