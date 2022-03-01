In a move prompted by the pandemic, the state has cleared the way for Nevada’s largest school districts to hire substitute teachers with only a high school diploma during states of emergency.
The Legislative Commission on Monday unanimously approved a permanent rule change covering school districts with over 9,000 students attending district schools or public charter schools within a district’s geographic boundaries.
The covered districts include those serving metro Las Vegas and the Reno area in Clark and Washoe counties, respectively.
The new permanent regulation replaces a temporary measure that expired Nov. 1. It was put in place during the pandemic because of the Clark County’s district’s severe staffing shortage.
Previously, substitute teachers needed at least college credits or an associate degree.
The Legislative Commission’s vote Monday was the final step in the approval process for the emergency substitute teacher change. The Nevada State Board of Education adopted the regulation Friday.
The Washoe County School District released this statement:
“The Washoe County School District is tremendously grateful to the Nevada Department of Education, the Commission on Professional Standards, and the Legislative Commission for their support in making emergency substitute licensing available to the two largest Districts in the state during this time of emergency. Our Guest Teachers are critical to the continuity of learning when the regular teacher is not available. We are thankful to be able to expand the pool of candidates from which we can recruit future educators.”
(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)