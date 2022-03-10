Total cases and deaths are from the Nevada Health Response, while the 7-day test positivity rate is from the CDC. The database does not specify if those infected are vaccinated or what variant they have contracted.
See the breakdown of coronavirus cases by county below:
Statewide: 648,605 total cases
- 553 new cases
- 9,895 total deaths
- 5.5% test positivity rate
Washoe County: 93,954 total cases
- 1,165 total deaths
- 6.43% test positivity rate
Carson City: 13,858 total cases
- 206 total deaths
- 6.17% test positivity rate
Douglas County: 7,219 total cases
- 88 total deaths
- 12.28% test positivity rate
Lyon County: 9,836 total cases
- 168 total deaths
- 8.53% test positivity rate
Storey County: 305 total cases
- 10 total deaths
- 16.7% test positivity rate (Nevada Health Response data; CDC info not available)
Humboldt County: 3,172 total cases
- 53 total deaths
- 5.22% test positivity rate
Elko County: 10,638 total cases
- 135 total deaths
- 8.56% test positivity rate
Lander County: 1,053 total cases
- 20 total deaths
- 8.33% test positivity rate
Churchill County: 6,410 total cases
- 107 total deaths
- 5.9% test positivity rate
Clark County: 490,652 total cases
- 7,633 total deaths
- 4.03% test positivity rate
Mineral County: 949 total cases
- 17 total deaths
- 13.33% test positivity rate
Nye County: 6,363 total cases
- 234 total deaths
- 11.81% test positivity rate
Lincoln County: 713 total cases
- 7 total deaths
- 0.8% test positivity rate (Nevada Health Response data; CDC info not available)
Pershing County: 1,416 total cases
- 29 total deaths
- 3.28% test positivity rate
Esmeralda County: 83 total cases
- 3 total deaths
- 0.0% test positivity rate (Nevada Health Response data; CDC info not available)
Eureka County: 227 total cases
- 1 death reported
- 50.0% test positivity rate (Nevada Health Response data; CDC info not available)
White Pine County: 1,757 total cases
- 19 total deaths
- 6.38% test positivity rate