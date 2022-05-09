Today, the Nevada Department of Administration Public Works Division announced that construction kicks off this week for a “refresh” of the Nevada State Capitol Building and Annex in Carson City.
Visitors to the Capitol grounds should expect to see scaffolding around the building and active construction work.
There will be protected pedestrian access at the entrances and exits surrounding the building.
The project, which was funded by the 81st Legislature in Assembly Bill 492 and is managed by the State Public Works Division, is an exterior refresh of the finishes on the historic Nevada Capitol Building and Annex.
Work will consist of repointing and cleaning the masonry, repairing and painting wood, fiberglass, copper, and steel components, and the repair and painting of the Capitol dome.
The State Public Works Division established the construction schedule with special consideration for limiting the impact to Capitol Building events, such as the traditional holiday decorating of the building and grounds.
The Nevada State Capitol has been listed on the National Register of Historic places since 1975.
Work is slated to be complete in November 2022.
More information on this project can be found at: https://publicworks.nv.gov/Documents/State_Capitol_Building_and_Annex__Project_No__21- M46/