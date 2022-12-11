Nevada Women’s Fund (NWF) will accept scholarship applications for the 2023/2024 school year from Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2022 through Tuesday, February 28, 2023.
Individual scholarships begin at $2,000 and assist local women pursuing higher education in a variety of fields including nursing, medicine, criminal justice, business, science and education.
Scholarships are awarded directly to the recipient, and funds may continue to be allocated until the completion of the degree, given the need and academic performance continue to be proven.
“We understand women may have barriers to education beyond needing tuition assistance, and we trust them to use the money they may be awarded in the way that will best help them achieve their educational pursuits, whether it’s paying for child care or securing reliable transportation,” said Ila Achtabowski, NWF President and CEO. “As we enter into our 40th year of providing critical support to women pursuing their education, I couldn’t be more proud to be a part of an organization with such an impactful legacy.”
The scholarship awards support NWF’s mission of inspiring achievement in women and families to reach their full potential. The impact of the program extends beyond financial assistance – upon completion of a degree, recipients are more likely to reinvest in the community and inspire other women to pursue excellence in the face of adversity.
Since 1983, the Nevada Women’s Fund has awarded $4.9 million in scholarships to northern Nevada women to continue their mission of empowering the community and inspiring achievement in women. Many of the scholarship recipients are re-entry women and single mothers who have not had the opportunity to complete their education due to family issues and/or financial constraints.
To apply for a scholarship or to learn more about the Nevada Women’s Fund, visit nevadawomensfund.org or call (775) 786-2335.