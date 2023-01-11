Carson City Investigators Need Help Identifying Hit and Run Suspect

Carson City Sheriff’s Office investigators are attempting to identify a vehicle and a driver in a hit and run crash involving a pedestrian that happened around 8 p.m. on January 10 near the intersection of Saliman Road and William Street.
Investigators tell us the pedestrian was walking with a bicycle north on Saliman Road in front of Carson High School.
Due to the heavy snow in the bicycle lane and on the sidewalk, the pedestrian was walking in the travel lane.
Some vehicles changed lanes to avoid the pedestrian, but a pickup truck traveling north on Saliman Road struck the pedestrian from behind, throwing the pedestrian into the snowbank.
The pedestrian was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The truck is described as a red or dark red in color, a four door truck and possibly a Dodge Ram.
Video showed police that the truck drove north on Humboldt Lane from William Street after the accident. If you have any information, call the Carson City Sheriff's Office, Detective Sam Hatley at 775-283-7852.
You can also call Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.