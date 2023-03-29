Carson High School is hosting a public blood drive after three years of limitations due to the pandemic.
2020 was the last year that the Carson City community was invited to support this drive and Vitalant says the event successfully brought in over 120 lifesaving units.
The National Honor Students of Carson High are hosting this drive and have a goal to collect 80 units. Appointments are strongly encouraged, walk-ins welcome.
To make an appointment use the appointment link by clicking here.
You can also call 775-329-6451.