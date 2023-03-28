(March 28, 2023) This afternoon at 12:07 p.m., the Carson City Communications Center received 911 calls of a structure fire on Shoshone Street in South Carson City. They found the house located on the Carson Colony, which is under the jurisdiction of the Washoe Tribe.
Washoe Tribal Police arrived at the scene five minutes later and said the home was engulfed.
Officers attempted to enter the residence to determine if victims were inside but were unable to make entry due to the smoke and fire.
After failed attempts to enter, neighbors informed the Tribal Officers that two children could possibly be inside, as they were often left alone by their mother.
Carson City Fire units arrived on scene at 12:12 and were informed of the possibility that children might well be inside.
They were able to get two children, ages 2 and 3, out of the home, but both children were described as unresponsive, but breathing. They were transported to Carson Tahoe Regional Medical Center.
There were no adult caregivers present at the scene of the fire.
The 3-year-old girl was pronounced dead at the Carson Tahoe Regional Medical Center.
The 2-year-old boy suffered serious injuries due to smoke inhalation and was transferred to the Renown Medical Center for further treatment. Their condition is not immediately known, but they are expected to survive, according to the Carson City Sheriff's Office.
It was later learned that a third child, an 8-year-old boy, was in school during the fire incident.
Later, while firefighters were suppressing the fire, the mother of the children, Samantha Rose Paulino, arrived at the scene.
Paulino told officers that she had gone to register for college classes and left the children home.
She was immediately taken into custody for Child Abuse & Neglect by Washoe Tribal Police and transported to the Washoe County Detention Center (the contracted detention center for Tribal Police arrests).
Once at the Washoe Detention Center, officers learned that Paulino was not of tribal heritage. She was then returned to the Carson City Sheriff’s Office Detention Center by Tribal Police.
At the request of Washoe Tribal Police and the FBI (having jurisdiction on the Carson Colony and Washoe Tribal persons), the investigation and potential prosecution was ceded to the Carson City Sheriff’s Office and District Attorney.
Paulino was booked into the Carson City Jail on the charges of Child Abuse Causing Substantial Bodily Harm and Open Murder.
She is being held without bail. The father of the children was identified as Aldean Street Jr., who was working in Fernley at the time of the fire.
Carson Sheriff’s Detectives coordinated their responses with the state Division of Child Protective Services and the Carson City Fire Department.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Carson City Fire Department authorities.
This investigation remains active. Anyone with information should contact the Carson City Sheriff’s Office Investigations Division at 775-283-7856, or 775-887-COPS.