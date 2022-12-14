The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, in partnership with the Douglas County Triad, proudly announces the senior citizen’s law enforcement academy. There is no cost to attend, but space is limited.
The Senior Citizen’s Law Enforcement Academy will be held over the course of one week, starting Monday, January 23 through Friday, January 27, 2023.
Classes will start at 1 p.m. and end at 5 p.m. Class location is the Judicial and Law Enforcement Center, located at 1038 Buckeye Road, Minden, Nevada. This academy is open to seniors who reside anywhere in Douglas County.
The goal of the Senior Citizen's Law Enforcement Academy is to provide crime-fighting educational programs and information to senior citizens of Douglas County.
Attendees will become more aware and comfortable with law enforcement services, and law enforcement officers and in return will develop a better understanding of the needs of senior citizens within our county.
The academy will include training and instruction on a variety of law enforcement topics, including uniformed patrol procedures, jail/custody procedures, criminal investigations, crime scene processing, narcotic and gang investigations, criminal justice system, criminal prosecution, court procedure, dispatch operations, identity theft and fraud prevention, law enforcement volunteer programs, fire prevention, youth services, and emergency medical information.
The class size is limited to 30 students.
Students must be at least 50 years of age and reside in Douglas County. Applicants must be willing to submit to a background check, and may not ever have been convicted of a felony crime.
To sign up call the Douglas County Sherriff’s Admin Office at 775-782-9901 (Mon-Fri, 8:00 am to 5:00 pm).