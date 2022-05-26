Governor Sisolak Launches Phase One of High Speed NV Initiative

Governor Steve Sisolak formally launched Phase One of the “High Speed NV” initiative at the Southern Nevada Traffic Management Center this morning.
“The pandemic shone a bright light on issues that existed long before COVID-19 – In the past two years, we’ve seen just how important equitable access to high-speed, reliable internet is for work, education, healthcare and civic participation,” said Governor Sisolak. “We cannot leave any community behind, urban or rural, as we work to close the digital divide.”
Phase One of High Speed NV will invest $200 million through a combination of state and federal funds from the American Rescue Plan and the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. The plan will focus on infrastructure to close the digital divide to unserved and underserved rural and urban areas, with a goal of creating universal, scalable and affordable internet access for all Nevadans by 2029.
The initiative will also be jobs-focused and provide workforce training opportunities to a new generation of telecommunications workers and outreach efforts to create a statewide digital equity plan that includes digital literacy.
According to the Office of Science, Innovation and Technology (OSIT), as many as 450,000 Nevadans are considered underserved for high speed internet.
The Governor was joined by Lt. Governor Lisa Cano Burkhead, OSIT Director Brian Mitchell, Senator Nicole Cannizzaro, Assemblyman Howard Watts, RTC of Southern Nevada staff and others for the launch.
