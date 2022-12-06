Jack C. Observatory Recognized as one of the Best Western Destinations for Stargazing

AAA has rated Jack C. Davis Observatory at Western Nevada College as one of the nine best destinations for astronomy and stargazing in the west.
It was listed in AAA's November and December 2022 magazine issues: https://mwg.aaa.com/via/places-visit/stargazing-astronomy-spots.
"It's great to see our little observatory being recognized alongside other great stargazing destinations," said Jack C. Davis Observatory Director Dr. Thomas Herring. "It really shows that the Jack C Davis Observatory, Western Nevada College and Carson City are truly a destination for people from all over the world. It's been great to see people getting excited about the observatory, including locals and international travelers.”
Dr. Herring said that the worldwide recognition that the article brings comes at the perfect time as the observatory is preparing for a special occasion.
"Especially heading toward our 20th anniversary, I hope that this will bring in more people from around town and around the world to explore the universe with myself and the dedicated volunteers," he said.
AAA is a privately held not-for-profit national member association and service organization with more than 60 million members in the United States and Canada.