The Nevada Department of Wildlife is now accepting reservation applications for opening day and the first weekend of the 2022 dove hunting season at the Overton Wildlife Management Area. The season opens Thursday, Sept. 1 and opening weekend is Sept. 3-4.
Hunters must submit their applications online, a requirement that began in 2021. Paper applications will no longer be accepted. Parties of up to four members can be submitted through the website, but each hunter in the group will need to apply.
Applications must be submitted at ndowlicensing.com no later than 11 p.m. July 21.
A link to the online application can be found on the banner located at the top of the webpage. To access the application, all hunters need to do is click on “Apply for Overton WMA Dove.” Draw results will be posted on or before July 29 with successful applicants receiving their confirmation by email.
The reservation-only dove-hunt zone is described in regulation as the Moapa Valley Portion of the Wildlife Management Area and has a maximum capacity of 60 hunters during the opening day and first weekend of the dove season.
The purpose of the reservation system is to reduce overcrowding and provide a quality hunting experience. Only those hunters with a valid hunt reservation will be allowed to hunt on the Moapa Valley Portion of the OWMA. Any vacancies will be filled by stand-by hunters on a first-come, first-served basis. Additional regulations for party substitution and check-in times, and information regarding the Dove Reservation Process can found in the Nevada Small Game Hunting Guide.