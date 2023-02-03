During a Board meeting in Lyon County on Thursday, February 2, Sheriff Brad Pope provided an update on the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office patrol zone restructure.
As a result of the restructure, January 2023 response times significantly improved across the county compared to January 2022.
Sheriff Pope noted response times have decreased with fewer patrol deputies than were available in 2022.
Lyon County Sheriff’s Office also conducted a scheduled saturation patrol event in Fernley on January 27, 2023 which resulted in over 100 traffic stops and 10 arrests.
They say the goal for saturation events are to increase law enforcement visibility and reduce crime. The next saturation event will be unannounced in the Dayton area.