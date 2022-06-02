Spectrum today announced it has implemented mandatory 10-digit dialing for Spectrum customers and Spectrum Business Voice clients in Nevada.
The new 10-digit dialing, required by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), allows for the July 16 launch of 988 as the nationwide three-digit phone number for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. To facilitate this launch, area codes using 988 as the first three digits of a seven-digit phone number must transition to 10-digit dialing.
The change requires customers to dial the area code followed by the seven-digit phone number in order for local calls to be completed.
Additionally, important safety and security equipment, such as medical alert devices and alarm systems should be programmed to use 10-digit dialing. Beginning July 16, dialing 988 will automatically route calls to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.
Prior to the launch, customers must continue to dial 1-800-273-8255 to reach the hotline.
The new dialing procedure is the result of an FCC order approving 988 as the three-digit abbreviated dialing code to reach the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. In order for 988 to operate correctly, Spectrum customers in the 775 area code have been fully transitioned to 10-digit dialing for local calls.
More information on this change and the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline can be found on the FCC Website.