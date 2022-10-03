State of Nevada joins Department of Defense SkillBridge program

Today, October 3, 2022, the state Division of Human Resource Management announced that the State of Nevada has been approved as a U.S. Department of Defense SkillBridge program employer partner.
This will allow separating service members to complete internships and training with state government agencies in preparation for the transition to civilian employment.
The State of Nevada will offer internships and training for transitioning service members from all branches of the U.S. armed forces, providing service members a pathway to gain valuable experience in the public sector and exposure to state career opportunities.
Internships and training are offered across twelve different occupational groups—including those such as public safety, health, and fiscal services—and are available within numerous state agencies.
The DoD SkillBridge program allows separating service members to complete internships with employer partners for periods up to 180 days during the last six months of the individual’s service contract.
Service members participating in the SkillBridge program receive their military compensation and benefits while employer partners provide training and work experience.
Participating in the SkillBridge program is one more way the State of Nevada is working to recruit, hire, and retain more of our nation's veterans. Since 2016, Nevada has increased the share of veterans in its state government workforce to 6.2% from 1.8%.
Interested candidates can review the program standards, competency matrix, and submit an online interest form to identify the positions and fields of interest at https://link.spamstopshere.net/u/016015e0/FnoX9E9D7RGxKycJ8Y9C_g?u=https%3A%2F%2Fnvjobs.nv.gov%2FVeterans%2FSkillBridge%2F.
Candidates who would like more information can also contact Veterans Coordinator Doug Williams at dougwilliams@admin.nv.gov.
Additional information about state employment for veterans can be found at https://link.spamstopshere.net/u/fdf410c8/Ir4X9E9D7RGxKycJ8Y9C_g?u=https%3A%2F%2Fnvjobs.nv.gov%2FVeterans%2FVeterans%2F.