A new bookstore and adoptable cat lounge has opened in Reno and will be celebrating its official grand opening weekend on May 21-22
The Radical Cat at 1717 S. Wells Ave offers a curated selection of books with a focus on diversity, inclusivity, social justice, anti-racism, LGBTQIA empowerment, self-care and other progressive topics for all ages.
In partnership with the SPCA of Northern Nevada, The Radical Cat also hosts a small crew of cats in its custom-built, cozy glass house inside the store.
Visitors are welcome to grab a book and spend as long as they like relaxing and reading with a feline companion, all of whom are also available for adoption.
There is no fee for visiting the cats.
Current open hours are Wednesday through Saturday 10 - 6 and 12 - 6 on Sundays.
The Radical Cat will be having its official Grand Opening Weekend Gala May 21 and 22, 10 - 6 on both days.
In addition to radical books and cute cats, the Gala will feature local artists and vendors, food trucks and handmade desserts, live music, special limited merchandise and more. For additional info, you can visit www.theradicalcat.com