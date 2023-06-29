The National Bowling Stadium has a new look.
After three months of painting, artist Rafael Blanco and members of the City of Reno unveiled a new mural on the building's exterior.
The 4th Street wall features bowling and the entrance wall - on University Way - has silhouettes that represent the diverse growth of the city in the last few decades.
The refurbishment of the exterior was a requirement of the an agreement between the Reno-Sparks Convention and Visitors Authority, the United States Bowling Congress and the City of Reno.
The National Bowling Stadium welcomes 50,000 to 60,000 people with regional and national bowling tournaments each year.