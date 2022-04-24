The Northern Nevada Science & Technology Festival is a week-long community celebration of innovation happening April 26-30, 2022.
The festival inspires and connects families and students with the power of science and technology through a series of free, family-friendly events hosted by educational organizations throughout Northern Nevada.
Some of the free public events planned for this year include:
● Step into a Scientists’ Shoes: Citizen Science for the whole family, April 26, 2022 5:00-8:30 pm, at the Patagonia Outlet store, hosted by Desert Research Institute. Bring your five senses as DRI scientist Ted Hartwell shares his adventures in archaeology, comets and asteroids, community environmental monitoring, and more.
● On April 27, 2022, The Discovery presents Robots Rock where you can immerse yourself into the world of robots. Build your own circuits, program a robot and see how robots are being used in and around Reno.
● Seeing the Stars at Fleischmann Planetarium and Science Center is happening April 28, 2022. Discover the Sun, stars and galaxies. Try out NASA astronaut modules and look through the eyes of robotic telescopes to explore the universe! 2
● Join Sierra Nevada Journeys on April 29, 2022, for Families in Nature at Rancho San Rafael for a hands-on nature exploration. On your nature walk and scavenger hunt, learn about what animals need to survive as you explore their habitats.
“We’re excited to once again host this celebration of science and technology happening throughout the region,” said Craig Rosen, Co-Director Northern Nevada Science and Technology Festival. “Science and technology are such a big part of our community and this is an opportunity for local organizations to share their love of STEM with the next generation of scientists, biologists, and engineers.
One of the festival’s goals is connecting students with science education and possible STEM career pathways through the Science in the Schools series.
If interested, you can learn more at nnsciencefest.org.