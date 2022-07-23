Community members gathered in Downtown Reno Saturday morning for the 2022 Northern Nevada Pride Festival and CommUNITY Pride Parade.
The festival benefits the nonprofit Our Center, which is the only LGBTQ community center in Northern Nevada.
It kicked off with a parade at 10 a.m. followed by a festival until 6 p.m. in Wingfield Park.
Saturday's event is a local celebration of Pride Month in collaboration with Artown.
It's meant to bring together people in the LGBTQ community, allies, as well as local businesses.