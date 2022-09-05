The current heat wave is now expected to continue through Thursday, September 8.
NV Energy continues to urge customers to conserve energy to help reduce stress on the western U.S. electric grid through Thursday by reducing their energy use, especially during the hours of 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
NV Energy suggests these measures -
• Adjust the thermostat to 78 degrees or higher to reduce the use of air conditioning, barring any medical issues, and use ceiling fans to cool people and pets. Pre-cool your home prior to 5 p.m.
• Avoid using large electrical appliances such as dishwashers, washing machines and electric clothes dryers
• Turn off pool pumps
• Do not charge electric vehicles
• Turn off unnecessary lights
• Unplug appliances not in use
Read more energy saving information at nvenergy.com/powershift.
(NV Energy contributed to this report)