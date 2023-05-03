NV Energy has withdrawn its request to merge its Northern and Southern Nevada subsidiaries.
The move would have integrated the Sierra Pacific Power Company into the Nevada Power Company.
The utility says it has been talking with stakeholders and customers over the last year about the proposal.
Ultimately, they weren't able to reach a resolution with those who expressed concerns.
In a statement, the company tells us they still believe the merger would have delivered benefits to customers.
"NV Energy remains committed to providing customers with reliable, affordable and sustainable energy. This decision will not impact our current operations or financing, and we will continue to operate our day-to-day business efficiently and in the best interest of our customers. While the merger would have realized additional benefits to NV Energy customers and Nevada residents through the creation of a larger and more diversified company, NV Energy will continue to operate efficiently as two separate legal entities – Nevada Power Company and Sierra Pacific Power Company."