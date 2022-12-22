The following businesses or offices will be closed for the Christmas and New Year's holidays.
City of Reno administrative offices will be closed on Monday, December 26, 2022 in observance of Christmas Day and Monday, January 2, 2023 in observance of New Year’s Day.
City of Reno recreation facilities will also be closed on December 26 and January 2. Visit Reno.gov/ParksandRec for more information.
The Reno Police Department (RPD) would like to advise the public of these phone and online reporting options:
* For all emergencies requiring police, fire or medical response, call or text to 9-1-1. Call if you are able to.
* For non-emergency assistance from Dispatch, call 775-334-COPS (2677).
* Visit RenoPD.com and click on "File a Report" to submit an online report.
--
The following City of Sparks offices will be closed Monday, Dec. 26, and Monday, Jan. 2, in observance of Christmas and New Year’s Day.
* Sparks City Hall, 431 Prater Way
* Sparks Parks and Recreation, 98 Richards Way
* Alf Sorensen Community Center, 1400 Baring Blvd.
* Larry D. Johnson Community Center, 1200 12th Street
* Sparks Municipal Court, 1450 C. Street
Regular office hours will resume Tuesday, Dec. 27, and Tuesday, Jan. 3. Happy Holidays!
--
Most Washoe County offices will be closed Monday, Dec. 26, and Monday, Jan. 2, in observance of Christmas and New Year’s Day. The new year will begin with a Board of County Commissioners meeting on Jan. 3.
The following county offices will be closed:
* Administrative offices at the Washoe County Complex: 1001 E. Ninth Street, Reno.
* All Washoe County Libraries will also be closed Sunday, Dec. 25, and Sunday, Jan. 1. Book drops and online services will remain available. The Sierra View Library and book drop will remain closed for renovations. Access library hours and online services at www.washoecountylibrary.us.
* Regional Animal Services Shelter Operations and Office will be closed, but field operations will continue as normal. Pet redemptions will be available 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on both Mondays.
* Reno Justice Court, Sparks Justice Court, Incline Village Justice Court, Incline Constable, and Wadsworth Justice Court
* The Second Judicial District Court
* The Washoe County District Attorney’s Office
* The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office – all administrative offices are closed
Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue Headquarters and Administrative Offices – 3663 Barron Way
* Washoe County Health District – Clinical services
* Washoe County Human Services Agency and all meal distribution locations
The following county offices will be open:
The Office of the County Clerk at the Washoe County Complex will remain open every day throughout the holidays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. for fictitious firm names, notary bond filings and marriage licenses.