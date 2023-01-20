The Washoe County District Attorney’s Office has announced that a man from Reno has been sentenced in a pair of felony convictions to a combined 15-year prison term.
The District Attorney's Office says 47-year-old Jeremy Robert Daniels first arrest stemmed from a Reno Police Department (RPD) investigation in June 2020 of a domestic incident where the defendant was found to be in unlawful possession of a handgun based on a prior conviction.
Daniels then pled guilty in October 2020 to one count of Attempt to Own or Possess a Firearm by a Prohibited Person and sentenced to an underlying term of 18-60 months and placed on probation. After failing to report to his probation officer as required, Daniels was located in June of 2022.
Officers from the Department of Public Safety as well as the Regional Narcotics Unit found Daniels in possession of a large amount of a liquid subsequently identified as 1, -4 Butanediol.
When ingested the human body metabolizes Butanediol into Gama Hydroxy Butyrate, commonly referred to as GHB and considered a “date rape” drug. Daniels was arrested for his new offense and charged by the Washoe County District Attorney in June of 2022.
In October 2022 Daniels pled guilty to Attempted Trafficking in a Schedule I Controlled Substance Over 100 Grams. At the January sentencing hearing, Deputy District Attorney Michael Vieta-Kabell requested a lengthy term of imprisonment and argued it was necessary due to the danger presented by Butanediol as well as Daniels’ criminal history.
District Court Judge, Barry Breslow agreed, removing Daniels from probation in the 2020 case and issuing an additional 10 year sentence with probation eligibility after 42 months.
(Washoe County District Attorney's Office)