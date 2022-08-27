Thanks to the generosity of its donors, Parasol Tahoe Community Foundation announced that it has granted $250,000 to local nonprofit organizations through its Community Fund Grant Program in 2022.
The Community Foundation administers grants annually to nonprofit organizations serving the Lake Tahoe Basin in the areas of education, well-being, arts and culture, environment, and community engagement.
This year, the Community Foundation dramatically increased the amount granted in celebration of 25-years of community philanthropy.
“We are excited to be able to award more sizeable and significant grants and give each organization the financial support it needs to really be able to focus on doing such important work,” says Laura Roche, the Community Foundation’s Program Director. “We look forward to seeing how these grants positively impact our community.”
The Community Fund Grants are awarded by the Community Impact Committee, comprised of volunteer members of the community who review each grant proposal and seek out the most impactful opportunities.
This year, the committee focused on each applicant’s greatest accomplishments, as well as proven strategies and new innovative approaches being used to accomplishing the organization’s mission in order to provide long-lasting community benefit. Each grant was given to honor the grantee’s history and to provide support for their future.
The 2022 Community Fund Grant Recipients were:
- Boys and Girls Club Lake Tahoe
- Bread and Broth
- Classical Tahoe
- Gateway Mountain Center
- Live Violence Free
- Read With Me
- Sierra Community House
- Sierra Senior Services
- SOS Outreach
- Tahoe Family Solutions
- Tahoe Nordic Search and Rescue
- Tahoe Rim Trail Association
- UC Davis Tahoe Environmental Research Center (TERC)
“The organizations that have received funding are at the forefront of our community’s efforts to enhance the people and places of Tahoe,” says Parasol Tahoe Community Foundation’s CEO Claudia Andersen. “We believe that increasing the amount we granted this year will increase the impact our nonprofit community will make, and we can’t think of a better way to celebrate 25 years as Tahoe’s oldest and largest Community Foundation.”
In 25 years, Parasol Tahoe Community Foundation has granted over $1 Million to community efforts through its annual grant cycle.