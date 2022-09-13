Fatal Car Crash
MGN

An SUV passenger died in a rollover crash in South Lake Tahoe earlier this past weekend. 

California Highway Patrol also says the driver, 26-year-old Diana Shemyakina was arrested for felony DUI but was transported to Barton Memorial Hospital. 

The crash happened on Sunday just before 7 p.m. on Pioneer Trail near Golden Bear Trail. 

CHP says Shemyakina was driving a 2011 Honda CR-V north on Pioneer Trail when for some unknown reason she turned which caused the SUV to roll across the roadway into an embankment along the southbound lane. 

The unidentified 34-year-old right side passenger from South Lake Tahoe suffered fatal injuries.  

CHP says the car sustained major damage. 