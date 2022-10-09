The Placer County Sheriff's Office says a man was arrested after burglarizing several homes and being in possession of suspected fentanyl.
On September 14, 2022, at 2:45 a.m., a Placer County Sheriff’s deputy responded to a residence on Val Verde Road in Loomis, for a report of suspicious circumstances.
When the deputy arrived, he observed a partially opened residential garage.
A search of the garage revealed multiple drawers and cabinets that had been opened, with several hand and power tools strewn about. Deputies also located a handbag on a chair that did not belong to the homeowners.
A search of that bag revealed nearly 28 grams of a yellow powdery substance suspected to be fentanyl.
At 4:08 a.m., deputies responded to a similar call of a suspicious person on Helm Lane, in Loomis. When deputies arrived in the area, they observed a vehicle matching the description of the one seen leaving the residence on Val Verde Road.
The driver was detained, and it was determined the driver’s identification matched the California ID found in the handbag at the first location.
Deputies also found a Polaris key in the suspect’s hand. The investigation revealed the key belonged to an ATV at the residence on Helm Lane.
Deputies then searched the suspect’s vehicle and found a plastic bin containing mail from several addresses in Loomis.
The suspect, identified as 31-year-old John Ryan of Elk Grove, was arrested for burglary, mail theft, possession of a controlled substance attempted vehicle theft, and violating his terms of Post Release Community Supervision.
