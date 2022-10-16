The Placer County Sheriff's Office says one of their deputies arrested a man who was in possession of a stolen motorcycle, a loaded firearm and fentanyl.
On the night of September 7th, a Placer County Sheriff’s deputy located a stolen motorcycle in the Lincoln area.
The rider, later identified as 36-year-old Nicholas Crocker of Citrus Heights, was found in possession of a loaded handgun and fentanyl.
Crocker was arrested for possession of stolen property, felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, carrying a concealed firearm, possession of suspected fentanyl and two warrants for his arrest.
(Placer County Sheriff's Office)