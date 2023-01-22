Peavine Elementary School second grade teacher Stacey Cavakis’ classroom was recently selected as a recipient of the Adopt-a-Class program hosted by transportation and logistics provider J.B. Hunt. J.B. Hunt’s Adopt-a-Class program is an annual company initiative which provides classrooms across the country with resources to obtain learning supplies.
In 2022, J.B. Hunt awarded a total of $55,000 to 55 classrooms across the country. Cavakis was nominated by James Wing, a J.B. Hunt driver whose niece is in her class. Later this month, Wing will make a delivery to the classroom where he will present a gift box to Cavakis and her students.
“I am truly honored to have been nominated for this program and beyond humbled to have been chosen,” said Cavakis, who has been a teacher for 16 years. “Thank you to the family and driver who nominated my classroom. I would not be the teacher I am without my amazing students, supportive families, my administration, and my second-grade team behind me. My students and I are excited to use this money for new reading and math materials for our classroom. A huge thank you to J.B. Hunt for this generous gift!”
“I am so excited for Mrs. Cavakis,” said Peavine Elementary School Principal Amy Howe. “They work hard to teach and learn every day and to make the most of every opportunity. This is a great honor which is well deserved, and I am so proud of them.”
Since its inception in 2013, more than 250 classrooms across the country have been selected for J.B. Hunt’s Adopt-a-Class program. Classrooms selected for the program receive $1,000 in school supply gift cards, as well as a gift box filled with ball caps, T-shirts, activity books and foam trucks.
Continuing their dedication to enriching education, J.B. Hunt announced in October 2022 that 100 recipients had been awarded $250,000 in scholarships from the J.B. Hunt Scholarship Program for Families. Recipients for the 2023 scholarship awards will be announced this year.