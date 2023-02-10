Silver Lake Elementary School was placed on a temporary Precautionary Code Yellow lockdown due to a suspicious circumstance.
Washoe County School District announced the lockdown on its webpage after 10 a.m. Around 10:30 a.m., the WCSD announced that the school resumed normal operations. It did not say what the 'suspicious circumstance' was.
The school is located on Red Baron Blvd. near Moya Lear in Stead.
This is a developing story.
If you have any additional information that can help authorities, call or text your anonymous tip to Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.