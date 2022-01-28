The Lyon County Board of Commissioners are scheduled to discuss building a second bridge in Dayton over the Carson River.
The bridge is planned to loop from east Dayton to the south end.
Lyon County Manager Jeff Page says that over the last two decades a bridge has been discussed, but funding has never been gathered for the project.
With the increase of population in Dayton rising 17.7%, and Silver Springs and Stagecoach both reaching a 6.8% increase, residents say they're concerned about traffic safety since there is only one bridge on Highway 50.
Commissioners are expected to discuss possible federal funding, and the construction process.
The public meeting is scheduled for Feb. 3 at 9 a.m. at the Lyon County Administrative Complex at 27 South Main Street in Yerington.