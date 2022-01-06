The Regional Emergency Medical Service Authority (REMSA Health), and Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District (TMFPD) announced a new partnership aimed at enhancing emergency services for the Northern Nevada region.
The partnership comes as a response to Washoe County’s rapid expansion and growth and the need to provide innovative solutions to emergency medical response.
On December 15, 2021, REMSA Health’s Emergency Communication Center began receiving emergency calls from residents in unincorporated areas of Washoe County that require fire response. Previously, calls were dispatched by Washoe County.
A REMSA Health dispatcher, who is fully trained and certified in Emergency Fire Dispatch will be dedicated to fire dispatching, 24/7 for TMFPD.
“As an internationally accredited dispatch center, REMSA Health is committed to dispatch excellence,” said Aaron Abbott, Executive Director of EMS Operations, REMSA Health. “REMSA Health is pleased to be working closely with Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District to ensure we are both caring for the Washoe County citizens efficiently, safely and compassionately.”
Nearly 90 percent of TMFPD’s responses to incidents are medically related and, in most cases, TMFPD and REMSA Health respond jointly.
The new arrangement creates efficiencies since dispatchers have the same access to patient information and can use rescue units and resources between both agencies. Additionally, REMSA-Health uses a system that sends the closest resource based on global positioning systems (GPS) locations.
“We want to thank our Washoe County Dispatchers for their hard work and service to Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue, and for their continued service to County residents,” said Alex Kukulus, Deputy Fire Chief for TMFPD. “Given the growth and exponential increase in medically related calls, our new partnership with REMSA Health will allow us to provide a higher level of service and response.”
Additionally, in September, 2021 TMFPD became a full partner under the REMSA Health franchise in providing medical coverage to several communities, including Washoe Valley, Sun Valley and Spanish Springs.
“Through this public/private partnership, REMSA Health and TMFPD are pioneering the ways we respond to emergency calls in our region,” said Abbott.
