Yesterday, we reported on what to do if you, or someone you're with, has an emergency in the Truckee River.
With nice weather expected to come throughout the weekend, many feel tempted to swim in the river.
However, the Reno Fire Department is strongly urging people that it is not worth the risk.
Reno Fire said that while the speed of the Truckee is moving very fast, it's also extremely cold due to a lot of the water being direct snow melt off.
The snow melt also causes debris, such as big tree limbs to enter into the stream which creates an even bigger safety hazard as people could get stuck and could possibly drown.
The fire department says these conditions can wreak havoc if you plan on getting into the river.
"Getting in the water without the right protection and without the right training really in those kinds of conditions can disable you quickly and turn what you're hoping what would be a recreational afternoon into a dangerous afternoon," said Dave Cochran, Reno Fire Chief.
The flow rate of the Truckee is moving at a rate faster than what they normally see.
"We're already at 3,200 cubic feet per second, which is about 200 percent of our normal flow rate for this time of year," said Zach Slamon, Water Entry Team Member.
The Fire Chief says that with these intense flow rates, it's very difficult for those to navigate them.
"What people don't realize with these kind of flow rates the river doesn't let up," Cochran said. "There's no chance to say pause I'm going to reset this, let me catch my breath, let me get to a safer area. The river is constantly putting pressure on anyone in it."
The intense waterflow and current, increases drowning risks if people were to find themselves in the wrong spot.
"What's going to happen is you can get sucked into some holes below or get sucked in and be underwater and held underwater for a long period of time," Slamon said.
Already, last night the Fire Department were called to rescue a woman out of the river. Thankfully she was only in there for a short amount of time, but even then, the conditions of the river impacted her.
"The report that I got was the cold had affected her already, so it doesn't take long for that cold water, that powerful water to affect anybody in it," Cochran said.
Even for the Water Entry Team, who specializes in water rescue, say that these conditions are harsh for them.
"So even for us, training all year long, we have all the equipment we need, we have all the bodies we need, the thermal regulation we need, it still creates a challenge for us," Slamon said. "So, the normal layperson, or even an experienced kayaker, water men, can get into some real trouble here in the river even at these flows.