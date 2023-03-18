On Saturday, members of the Reno Fire Department and our community participated in the Northern Nevada FOOLS’ annual Shamrock Shave for the St. Baldrick’s Foundation.
The event is being held at Ole Bridge Pub, located at 50 North Sierra Street, from noon to 5 p.m.
Reno area residents were welcome to join RFD in their commitment to helping find a cure for childhood cancer.
Community members can also show their support by purchasing a shirt through this online fundraising platform.
Contributions from the event and t-shirt sales will go to the St. Baldrick’s Foundation.
“Kids with cancer are our reason for doing this,” said Reno firefighter Jason Eastman, who is the primary event contact for the Shamrock Shave. “We look forward to this event every year, knowing our support has the power to help ease the burden of childhood cancer for local kids and their families.”
In addition, RFD will be wearing blue uniform shirts with green lettering during the month of March to draw attention to the St. Baldrick’s Foundation and the Shamrock Shave, and to show support for children with cancer and their families.
“The men and women of the Reno Fire Department are proud to serve our community every day, and this extends far beyond our fire and emergency response,” said Reno Fire Chief Dave Cochran. “It's an honor to support and be a part of important events like the Shamrock Shave; and ultimately, help put an end to childhood cancer.”
Organizers of the Shamrock Shave hope to reach at least $75,000 in donations for the St. Baldrick’s Foundation.
Visit StBaldricks.org for more information, or to donate.