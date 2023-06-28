Reno Firefighters were called to reports of a pallet fire behind the Commons Shopping Center on South Virginia St.
Crews arrived just before 10 p.m. and were able to quickly put out the flames.
The Reno Fire Department says wooden pallets caught fire behind the building and the flames extended to the wall and roof of the nearby structure.
Reno Police and Nevada State Police responded, as well, to make sure the fire did not spread to the freeway behind the shopping center.
They say no one was injured.