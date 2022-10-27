A Reno man was sentenced to 20 years in prison this week after pleading guilty to a DUI-related crash in October 2021.
The Washoe County District Attorney's Office says 28-year-old Austin Burkett will be eligible for parole after serving a minimum of eight years.
The DA says Burkett pleaded guilty to one count causing substantial bodily harm to another by driving under the influence.
Prosecutors say Burkett ran a red light at the intersection of North McCarran Blvd. and El Rancho Drive causing a crash that gave the victims life-threatening injuries such as broken femurs and spinal fractures.
They say Burkett had a Blood Alcohol Level of 0.178, which is over two times the legal limit.
Burkett will also have to pay a $5,000 fine.